$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.30. The company had a trading volume of 545,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,630. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

