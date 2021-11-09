$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.45. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

