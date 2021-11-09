$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

