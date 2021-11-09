10,000 Shares in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $458.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

