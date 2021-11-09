$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $102.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,208 shares of company stock worth $4,631,745. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 143,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

