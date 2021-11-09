108,900 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 129,591 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

