1,135 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.