1,331 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 180,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

