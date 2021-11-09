$134.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $134.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $532.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.60 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $521.65 million, with estimates ranging from $511.60 million to $531.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,549. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.23.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

