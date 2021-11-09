14,054 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,261,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after buying an additional 108,950 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,480,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

