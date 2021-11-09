1,420 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.