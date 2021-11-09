1,665,685 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,665,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

NYSE FA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.