$17.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce sales of $17.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.51 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $70.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.39 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.50 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. 18,402,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,658,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.