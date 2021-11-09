18,166 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

