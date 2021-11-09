$190.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $190.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.70 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $741.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 179,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $37,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.