1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIBS stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

