$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

