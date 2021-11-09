2,268 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

