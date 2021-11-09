240,130 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

