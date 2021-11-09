$25.76 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to report sales of $25.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the highest is $25.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.14 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. 963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,017. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $356,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

