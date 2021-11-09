2,510 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day moving average of $367.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

