2,522,143 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.99% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.