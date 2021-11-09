28,545 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,144,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 75.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,312,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

