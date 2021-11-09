$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

