30,529 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 130,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. 325,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,254,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

