$36.41 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce $36.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.88 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $137.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.66 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $152.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

SMBK stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $407.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.