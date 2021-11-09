$397.02 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $397.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $443.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.