3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712,210 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 476,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.56% of 3D Systems worth $228,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in 3D Systems by 98,778.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,630 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 173.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

