3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Announces Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:DDD traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 155,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

