3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DDD opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

