$4.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.89. The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.