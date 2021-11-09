$440.87 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $440.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $452.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.76. 1,349,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $45,748,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

