4,405 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.49.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. 282,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

