$46.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post sales of $46.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $182.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $192.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.65 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $261.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSE:DNA remained flat at $$14.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,595. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

