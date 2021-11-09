4,968 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

