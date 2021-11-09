4NEW Trading Down 17.5% This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $38,355.50 and approximately $530.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

