$5.09 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.43 and the lowest is $4.67. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.82 to $19.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

