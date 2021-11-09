$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $51.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.03 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

