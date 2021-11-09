$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,839. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $832,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

