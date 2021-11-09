5,678 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 149,609 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 848.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

LNC stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.