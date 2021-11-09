6,866 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

OCGN stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 4.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.