825 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $753,149 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.35. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

