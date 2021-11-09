$93.69 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $93.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.47 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $338.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $360.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $491.11 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $587.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.74.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.