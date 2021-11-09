Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.72 ($31.44).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -22.87.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

