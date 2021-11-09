Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.16. 49,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,599. The company has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

