Abyss (ABYSS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $261,435.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $261,435.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.