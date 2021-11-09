Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars.

