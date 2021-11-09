AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 637,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $549.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 569.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

