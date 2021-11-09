ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 71,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

