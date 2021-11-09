Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 41.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

ACN traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.30. 11,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,285. Accenture plc has a one year low of $235.58 and a one year high of $372.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

